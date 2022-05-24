The Jefferson High School boys’ golf team recently finished fifth in the 4A State Championship Tournament.
This also was their best finish in school history.
The team shot 327 on Monday and 325 on Tuesday. Tanner Bronnum led the Dragons with a seventh-place finish at state. Bronnum shot a 74-75 to cap off the most consistent year in school history. He averaged a 74.6 on the season and will play at Birmingham Southern next year.
Bronnum will also be playing in the North-South all-star Tournament June 7-9.
Bryce James shot 85-82 to finish out his career. James will play at Point University next year.
Junior Welton Wall shot 84-85 and played well in his first season.
Sophomore Tripp Dye shot 94-84, rebounding with a solid round on Day 2. Junior Brooks McEver, in his first season with the Dragons, shot a career low 85 on Day 1.
Senior Isaac Warren shot a career low 83 on Day 1.
GIRLS’ TEAM PLACES SIXTH
The Jefferson High School girls’ golf team finished sixth in the 4A State Championship Tournament. This was the girls’ team’s best finish at state since 2010.
The Dragons were led by freshman AK Patton who shot 95-91 to finish tied for 12th as an individual.
Senior Selah Czerwonka also played consistently in her last tournament of her career shooting 108-109 to finish 27th overall.
Junior Gracie Holman and sophomores Meredith Murrell and Suzanna Barker also played well.
“The girls have a bright future and they will look to build on this year's success as they move into the off season,” coach Matt Sims said.
