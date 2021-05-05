Heavy Monday storms put the Jefferson boys’ and girls’ golf teams’ postseason fates in limbo as they’ll now face unusual Thursday playoff matches against Madison County in hopes of reaching the state tournament.
The boys will play at Chicopee Woods in Gainesville, while the girls’ will play at Double Oaks Golf Club near Commerce. The winner of each match will grab the third and final spots out of Area 3-AAAA for the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments after weather forced the discontinuation of both teams’ area tournaments.
Matt Sims, who coaches both squads, said his players will look to make the most of their unusual circumstances.
“Here we are, and we’re happy with the opportunity we get,” he said. “We’ll run with it.”
The boys only played between eight to nine holes Monday, while the girls only finished approximately five holes in scheduled 18-hole tournaments at Lane Creek Golf Club. North Oconee and Benedictine were the clear No. 1 and 2 teams on the boys’ side, while North Oconee and Flowery Branch were the No. 1 and 2 teams, convincingly, on the girls’ side.
But Jefferson and Madison County were both in close battles for third place in both tournaments at the time the event was called off.
After much discussion between the schools’ athletic directors and the Georgia High School Association, it was ruled that head-to-head playoff matches between the teams would determine the final state-tournament spot.
On the girls’ side, it was concluded that not enough holes had been played; for the boys, not enough common holes. Jefferson played the front nine, while Madison County had played the back.
The boys’ team is now hoping to continue a season during which it has set multiple scoring scoring records.
“It’s been a tremendous season and we’re fortunate and we’re lucky to be able to play in this nine-hole match and have an opportunity to go to state,” Sims said.
Meanwhile, the girls were on a roll Monday when the tournament halted.
“They were playing great on Monday through the four to five holes that they played,” Sims said. “So, it was kind of unfortunate that it got cut short. It would have been good to see how everything panned out.”
Should both teams advance, the state tournaments will be held May 17-18 in Athens at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
“The girls hadn’t had a chance to play out there,” Sims said. “But the guys played out there in a tournament and did pretty good.”
