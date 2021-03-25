Malaki Starks reached to his right and picked up a red and black cap, ending months of speculation over where the talented, multi-purpose player would choose to play college football.
Starks, a five-star athlete from Jefferson coveted by virtually every power program in the nation, has committed the University of Georgia.
Making the decision now and focusing on his senior season at Jefferson was important to Starks.
"It means a lot," said Starks, who ranks as the No. 29 player in the country and the nation's No. 4-rated athlete, according to 247sports.com. "Senior season is something that a lot of people take for granted sometimes, and you've got to take advantage of every second you get."
The junior made the announcement in front of a packed house of teammates, community members and well-wishers at ceremony at the Jefferson Civic Center. A raucous cheer went up from what was a highly pro-Bulldog crowd when Starks — after a pause — plucked the Georgia hat off the table, choosing the Bulldogs over Clemson and Alabama.
"The people at Georgia, they make me feel like family," Starks said. "They made me feel like I'm not just another recruit."
Starks said the decision came down Georgia and Clemson, and it wasn't an easy one.
“It was tough,” Starks said. “Clemson would have been good to me. I felt like I could fit in and I could do great.”
Starks, who had been quiet about his recruitment despite his elite status as a five-star prospect, said he made the decision about two weeks ago to stay close to home and play for Kirby Smart and Georgia.
Starks said he didn't feel affected by any pressure during the decision-making process, though he said many people throughout Jefferson hoped he'd select the nearby Bulldogs.
"I don't really feel pressure like that," he said. "But living in a community that's basically a Georgia community, I heard a lot of Georgia."
Starks picked the decision day to coincide with his father, Larry's, birthday. Playing close to home — Sanford Stadium is 19.7 miles from Jefferson Memorial Stadium — and his family was a big draw for Starks.
"I can drive 30 minutes down the road and see my mom, see my dad and see my sister," Starks said.
The Bulldogs stand to get a player who is a standout safety and also rushed for over 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a quarterback during a 14-1 run for the Dragons that ended in the state finals against Marist.
He said he expects to play safety for Georgia, but also mentioned seeing some time offensively at running back.
Starks still has his senior season ahead of him which begins Aug. 20 when Jefferson takes on Rabun County and fellow blue-chip prospect Gunner Stockton, who is a Georgia commit, in a game likely to draw national attention.
Now that he's committed, he can focus on playing alongside his long-time teammates and pursing a state title.
"Being able to play that last year with them and go chase another ring, that means the world to me," Starks said.
Check back later for more on this story.
