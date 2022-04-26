For a Jefferson team searching for consistency, now is the time to find it.
The Dragons (16-13) open Class AAAA state tournament play with a Wednesday (April 27) doubleheader at Druid Hills starting at 2 p.m. A third game, if needed, is slated for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Druid Hills. All games are at Druid Hills’ middle school field.
“I feel like we’re capable of playing really good, but it’s just not consistent,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “It hasn’t been all year long. It’s really good for two or three games and just as bad for two or three games.”
That inconsistency showed itself Friday (April 22) in a home doubleheader split with East Hall.
Jefferson finished with seven hits in the first game of Friday’s twin bill but managed just a pair of runs in a 3-2 loss. Aiden Dumas went 2-for-3 with two doubles to lead the team.
“The first game was weird,” Knight said. “Everything went against us. Nothing went our way, and we could not get a big hit when we needed to. We didn’t play really well, and nothing went our way all at the same time.”
The Dragons, however, shook that off and routed East Hall 13-3 in the nightcap to end the regular season.
Dumas again led Jefferson at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jase Peoples (1-1) doubled and drove in two runs as well.
Dragon pitching limited the Vikings to just three hits in the run-rule shortened, five-inning game as Jefferson took the series 2-1 and finished region play at 11-7.
“The second game, I thought we rebounded well and played OK,” Knight said. “It’s still not where we need to play when the playoffs start. I told the guys if we don’t play better than that on Wednesday, we’re going to have a hard time winning.”
Jefferson used Friday night to honor the careers of both Knight and assistant coach Andy Fowler, who both announced that this will be their final seasons. A host of former players attended as part of the ceremony.
“Having all those former players show up was just special,” Knight said. “That’s the only way I can put it. It was just special.”
