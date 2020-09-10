Due to the impact of COVID-19, the wait for high school football has been a long one. For Jefferson, it’s been a little longer.
Games returned this past Friday, but the Dragons had to sit through a scheduled off week.
“It’s been a grind on them,” coach Gene Cathcart said of the long preseason for his players. “I know they’re tired of practicing against each other … Without something to break the monotony, I’m proud of how they’ve handled it.”
That monotony, however, ends Friday (Sept. 11) when Jefferson, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, hosts Class AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett in its season opener. Having an actual game to prep for this week has invigorated a Jefferson team coming off a 10-2 season.
“I know it’s been good for the energy level of the players and coaches,” said Cathcart, who enters his fourth season with the Dragons. “It’s awesome that we’ll be starting at home in front of the home crowd, but we also have a lot of respect for the opponent we have. They’ll come in 1-0 with a good many of playmakers. We’re excited about the challenge.”
Central Gwinnett beat Discovery 21-0 last week in its season opener. Having already played a game — during a year when preseason scrimmages were not allowed — could very well be an advantage for the Black Knights.
“Every coach kind of agrees your most improvements from Game 1 to Game 2,” Cathcart said. “So without a scrimmage, that’s a concern.”
The Black Knights are starting a new quarterback, Justin Johnson, who will be a threat both running and passing. Receiver Mekhi Mews had 103 yards receiving (according to the Gwinnett Daily Post) in Central Gwinnett’s win over Discovery. Cathcart said the Black Knights “do a good job of moving their playmakers around” and have multiple players that he expects to be matchup issues.
“We’ll have to tackle well in space, and we’ll have to be able to get pressure on their quarterback without having to dial up blitzes all the time to do that,” Cathcart said. “We know who they’re going to try to get the ball to, who their playmakers are, and we’ve certainly got to do a good job containing those guys.”
But the coach is eager to see what this year’s team can do after a long wait.
“It has been a long time, but the GHSA has done a great job of being patient and allowing things to kind of proceed and giving the kids a chance to play, and that’s all we can ask,” Cathcart said.
“We’ve been sharing a quote from (Winston) Churchill,” Cathcart added, “about ‘being vigilant and prepared when the time finally comes’ and it looks like, hopefully, this Friday the time will finally come.”
Central Gwinnett at Jefferson
•Who: Central Gwinnett at Jefferson (Jefferson Memorial Stadium)
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Records: Jefferson 0-0, Central Gwinnett 1-0
•Coaches: Gene Cathcart, Jefferson (fourth season at Jefferson, 28-8; 16th season overall, 135-50); Jason Thompson, Central Gwinnett (first season at Central Gwinnett, 1-0; third season overall, 12-11)
•Last week: Central Gwinnett 21, Discovery 0; Jefferson was off
•What else: This is the first meeting between these two programs in 45 years. The teams tied 7-7 in 1975 when they last played. Jefferson and Central Gwinnett have met only two other times, in 1957 and 1974 … Jefferson has lost two straight season openers, but is 32-7 in non-region regular season games since 2008 … Central Gwinnett is the first of two Class AAAAAAA opponents Jefferson will face this season. The other is Mountain View … Central Gwinnett coach Jason Thompson won in his debut with the Black Knights last week with a 21-0 win over Discovery. Thompson spent the first two years of his coaching career at South Paulding, which included a 9-3 season in his second year. Central Gwinnett spent the previous 10 seasons under Todd Wofford … Central Gwinnett has suffered through four-straight non-winning seasons since going 7-5 in 2015. The team went 3-8 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.