Jefferson High School will hold a celebration of life for late coach and teacher Jack Keen Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at The Arena at Jefferson High School.
Keen, a longtime coach and math teacher at Jefferson High School, passed away at 85 this past July.
The highly-regarded Keen, came to Jefferson in 1965 and spent 43 years at the school. He guided Jefferson to multiple state championships in wrestling (four), track and field (six) and cross country (three), winning 13 titles overall with 12 runner-up finishes.
He was inducted into multiple state and national halls of fame for his coaching achievements. Keen was revered as a math teacher, as well, earning Star Teacher honors 27 times.
