Though they had little room to spare, the mat Panthers remained perfect in traditional tournaments this season, finishing first at the West Laurens’ Raider Invitational over the weekend.
Four Jackson County wrestlers won their weight classes in the Friday-Saturday (Dec. 13-14) event and six others placed as the Panthers edged second-place Coffee County by a half a point.
“It is always nice to walk away with a tournament victory,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “Coffee County has some really tough kids and are returning several state qualifiers and placers. We trailed them most of the tournament but were able to walk away with a victory in the end. I am extremely pleased with how our kids wrestled over the two days.”
But Powers, whose team will wrestle this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 20-21) at a tournament at Berkmar, said the squad needs stronger starts.
“We need to put together a better Friday at two-day tournaments,” he said. “It seems that we are wrestling better on Saturdays, so that will be our focus this weekend going to Berkmar.”
Finishing first individually at West Laurens were Ramon Castillo (113), Nathan McArter (138), Kaden Andreasen (160) and Aiden Giroux (182).
Three others took runner-up honors: Cooper Hoffman (106), Tyler Wester (195) and Devonte Stephens (220).
Also placing were Jett Gonzales (third, 120), Jacob Crumley (third, 152) and Tyler Vaughn (fourth, 295).
Powers said he's continuing to see progress.
“Our younger wrestlers are improving with each and every match and that’s what we look for out of them,” Powers said. “That is the expectation. Our older wrestlers are continuing to lead the way and wrestle tough through the tournament. I am excited about the possibilities this year. We just have to keep working hard in the (wrestling) room each day.”
