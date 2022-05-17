The Jefferson City School System recently hired Kyle Hardy as the next head varsity baseball coach at Jefferson High School.
This past week, Coach Hardy was approved unanimously at the May Board of Education meeting. Hardy will assume his new role after serving as the assistant coach under Tommy Knight for the past several years.
Hardy is a Jefferson native, having graduated from JHS in 2010. He then went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 2015 with a bachelor of science in education, specifically social studies. He and his wife Lyndsay, who is a teacher at Jefferson Middle School, have two children, Brynlee and Hayes.
From 2011 to 2014, Hardy served as an assistant coach for the JMS baseball team. Before returning back home to JCS, Hardy worked at North Oconee County High School and then at Walnut Grove High School from 2015 to 2018 as an assistant baseball coach. In 2018, he was named the Georgia Dugout Club “Assistant Coach of the Year.” Hardy has also served as the program coordinator and head coach of the South East baseball team from 2012 to 2015.
"I have known Kyle since he was in elementary school," JCS athletic director Bill Navas said. "He has always been a young man with outstanding character. He loves baseball and has been a student of the game since he graduated from Jefferson. In 2018, we jumped at the opportunity to hire Kyle and he turned down the head coaching position at Walnut Grove to come home. His lifelong goal was to be the skipper of his beloved Jefferson Dragons. He has a very clear direction that he wants to take the program [in] and I welcome the opportunity to serve Coach Hardy as he puts his stamp on our storied program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.