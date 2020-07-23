The Jefferson football team has shored up its regular-season schedule after two dates with South Carolina teams were cancelled.
The Dragons, coming off a 10-2 season, will now play Northeast Georgia powers Rabun County (Sept. 18) and Hart County (Oct. 2) instead of Westside-Anderson (S.C.) and Southside (S.C.).
Jefferson, which will face both opponents on the road, made the announcement official through its social media accounts on July 22.
Jefferson was supposed to play Westside-Anderson on Aug. 28 and Southside on Sept. 4 prior both Georgia and South Carolina’s governing bodies for high school sports announcing postponements of their football seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association announced a two-week delay in the start of the season to Sept. 4. The South Carolina High School League, however, posted postponed its start until Sept. 11 and limited its teams’ seasons to seven games.
Adding Rabun County and Hart County required some re-shuffling of the order of the Dragons’ schedule.
Jefferson (which is off Sept. 4 when the rest of the state begins play) will now open with Class AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett on Sept. 11) at home after the original schedule had the Black Knights as the Dragons’ fourth opponent.
Hart County will now become Jefferson’s fourth opponent.
The addition of Rabun County and Hart County certainly adds to the difficulty of Jefferson’s schedule.
Rabun County has gone 59-7 over the past five seasons with a state finals appearance in 2017. Hart County when 10-3 in 2019 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Jefferson’s move into Region 8-AAAA will pit it against three opponents which won at least seven games last year — Flowery Branch (7-4), Cedar Shoals (8-4) and North Oconee (10-2). Another region opponent, Madison County, finished sub-.500 (6-7), but advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history last year.
Jefferson will also play two Class AAAAAAA programs, Central Gwinnett and Mountain View, and
scrimmage defending Class AAAAA champion and perennial power Buford.
Here is the Dragons’ revised schedule:
Aug. 27 vs. Buford (scrimmage)
Sept. 4 open
Sept. 11 vs. Central Gwinnett
Sept. 18 at Rabun Co.
Sept. 25 vs. Mountain View
Oct. 2 at Hart Co.
Oct. 9 at Flowery Branch
Oct. 16 vs. East Hall
Oct. 23 vs. Cedar Shoals
Oct. 30 open
Nov. 6 vs. Chestatee
Nov. 13 at North Oconee
Nov. 20 at Madison Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.