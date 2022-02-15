Jefferson Dragon wrestling fans had more to celebrate this past Friday than their medalists, five individual state champs, and their runner-up team finish behind West Laurens at the AAAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Macon Coliseum.
One of their own, Dragon wrestling alumnus, R. Garry Glenn (Jefferson class of 1972) was honored along with six other men before the Finals Friday night for their introduction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Georgia Chapter in April.
Glenn was honored for his coaching and mentorship at Jefferson and Johnson High School; and his contributions as a sports journalist and announcer in his 50-plus years of association with the sport.
He has requested that anyone who worked with him along the way, or any of his former wrestlers, contact him at rgglenn@aol.com if they would like to receive an invitation to the Induction Banquet on April 24 at The Venue near Flowery Branch.
