Bass Fishing.Jacob Janning and Ben Wilson.10thplace.jpg

Jacob Janning and Ben Wilson after placing 10th in their first bass fishing tournament of the season.

 Submitted photo.

Jefferson High School's first Georgia High School Fishing (GHSF) tournament is in the books. The season kicked off on Sunday, October 23, in Laurel Park on Lake Lanier in Gainesville. It was a tough day for the anglers with small bags, but Team Jacob Janning and Ben Wilson got a full bag of five fish and placed 10th overall out of 72 teams. Team Camden Gunter and Avery Crane placed 29th, Team Benjamin Stier and Davian Norman placed 30th and Team Cole Griggs and Team Candler Cain tied for 51st with Team JC Acevedo and Jayden Hoopaugh.

