Jefferson High School's first Georgia High School Fishing (GHSF) tournament is in the books. The season kicked off on Sunday, October 23, in Laurel Park on Lake Lanier in Gainesville. It was a tough day for the anglers with small bags, but Team Jacob Janning and Ben Wilson got a full bag of five fish and placed 10th overall out of 72 teams. Team Camden Gunter and Avery Crane placed 29th, Team Benjamin Stier and Davian Norman placed 30th and Team Cole Griggs and Team Candler Cain tied for 51st with Team JC Acevedo and Jayden Hoopaugh.
Latest Sports News
- Panthers advance to state
- Cheer Dragons off to a great season
- Distance Dragons advance to state
- Jefferson anglers successful in first tournament
- Panthers rally late, but denied playoff berth in loss to Lanier
- Banks County hosts cheer competition at high school
- Columbus-bound Cats: Apalachee softball defeats Sequoyah 6-1 to advance in state playoffs
- Dominant ‘Doggs
Most Popular
Articles
- Panthers rally late, but denied playoff berth in loss to Lanier
- Jackson County advances to Super Regionals
- Dominant ‘Doggs
- Jackson County advances to Super Regionals
- Commerce begins softball Super Regionals
- Panthers excel in new division
- BCCA hosting Boo Bash Trunk or Treat Oct. 30
- Another week, another BCA win
- Banks County hosts cheer competition at high school
- Jackson County vs. Lanier Preview
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.