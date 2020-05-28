Jefferson’s Jasper Adamek and Kallon Cook saw their senior seasons cut short, but have not seen their last action on a baseball diamond.
Both pitchers recently announced their collegiate baseball decisions following a 2020 season that lasted only 13 games due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Adamek will pitch at Montreat College in North Carolina, while Cook will pitch at the junior college level at Owens Community College in Ohio.
At Montreat, Adamek play for an NAIA program that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“I am very excited for Jasper,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “He has overcome a lot of obstacles, worked his tail off and competed very well for us on the mound. I look forward to seeing him succeed in college.”
Cook will pitch for an Owens program that plays in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference.
“Kallon is a kid who matured late in his baseball career,” Knight said. “Had we continued to play this year, he would have logged significant innings for us. I am very excited he has the opportunity to further his baseball career.”
