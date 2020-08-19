The Jefferson High School basketball teams are hosting a golf tournament Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at Reunion Country Club.
A four-person scramble is planned at a cost of $400 per team. Hole sponsorship costs $150 per hole.
Lunch and dinner will be provided.
Prizes will be awarded to the first and second-place teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. The tournament will include a hole-in-one truck.
Submit entries to boys’ basketball coach Kevin Morris (678-725-1510) or girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown (706-260-7673).
