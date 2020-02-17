Here's a look at the Jefferson boys' golf team:
•Coach: Matt Sims
•Returning starters: Blake Thompson (Sr.), Micah Webb (Jr.), Jameson Wall (Jr.)
•Other key contributors: Bryce James (So.), Brian Habeck (So.), Tanner Bronnum (So.)
•Strengths: The experience and confidence Jefferson gained after winning the area title and finishing in the top eight at state last year have the Dragons hoping for big things this spring. Blake Thompson is the only returning senior, but Jefferson has young talent, according to Sims. The Dragons also look for a big year out of Micah Webb, alongside Thompson, to bolster the lineup.
•Weaknesses: The loss of standout Douglas Holloway to graduation will hurt, according to Sims, but the coach feels there's enough talent on the roster to fill his shoes.
•Area outlook: Jefferson aims to compete for another area title. This year's area tournament will be played at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega, so the Dragons will play that course during the spring as preparation. "We played Highland Walk last year probably five to seven times before the area tournament and I feel like that paid huge dividends because we felt comfortable on the course and went out and played well," Sims said.
•Season outlook: Jefferson seeks to reach the state tournament annually, so performing well at the area tournament is the main focus of the season. Newcomer Tanner Bronnum, and returners like Bryce James, Jameson Wall and Brian Habeck will be counted on to provide depth behind Thompson and Webb. "All our guys work extremely hard, and I feel really good about the season," Sims said. "Expectations are high coming off our area championship, so we hope to carry that momentum into this year and put together another strong season."
