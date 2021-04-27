The Jefferson boys’ soccer team will host summer youth camps June 7, 9 and 10 and June 14-16 for rising first through fifth grade boys only.
The camp, led by Jefferson head coach Casey Colquitt and Dragon players and alumni, runs from 8-9:30 a.m. daily at the Jefferson Memorial Stadium turf field. Registration is due by June 4 and can be completed online at www.jeffcityschools.org at the online payment center. The cost is $100 total for all six dates.
The camp includes practice fundamentals, games and competitions. Campers receive a t-shirt and soccer ball. Each camper is asked to bring water, cleats and shin guards.
For more information, contact Colquitt at ccolquitt@jeffcityschools.org.
