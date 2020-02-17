•Coach: Amos Tift
•Key returning athletes: Jefferson returns state champions Robbie Head (shot put) and Ryder Pagel (pole vault) to its roster, along with a state runner-up Tripp Bullock (pole vault). Other key returners are sprinters Blake Walker and Malaki Starks, who ran on the state runner-up 4 x 100 meter team, and Riley Thornton, who placed fourth in the state in the 3,200 meters.
•Strengths: Jefferson won the Class AAA state title last year, its first championship since 2010. With a host of returning individual state champions and runners-up from that team, the Dragons should be strong again in multiple areas. “We also have a few returning and new athletes that could strengthen our team in the field events even more so than last year,” said first-year coach Amos Tift. “I am excited to see what the season holds for this aspect of our team.
•Weaknesses: Jefferson did lose one key component, Eli Morris, who won state titles in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Tift said Morris “leaves some big shoes to fill” in those events. “However, even though we are young in the sprint events I feel that we have great potential to improve in that area this season,” Tift said.
•Region outlook: While acknowledging each season brings new challenges, Tift said the goal is to win the 8-AAA title and maximize its number of participations for the state meet. “Our region is full of some great track teams coached by some very experienced coaches so it will be a challenge again this year to reach our goals,” Tift said.
•Season outlook: Tift takes over for hall of fame coach Brady Sigler, who coached Jefferson for two seasons and won a state title. Tift’s first team will bring a mix of youth and experience to each meet. It will also have “a little bit of a target on our back,” he said, after last year’s championship. But Tift said the team is up for the challenge. “Many of our athletes have been working hard to prepare for this season even as soon as last season ended,” he said. “We continue to focus each day on what we can do today to get better, and I think that if we continue with that mentality, all of our goals can be obtained this season.”
