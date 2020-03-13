In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Jefferson High School has put all sports activities on hold until April 6.
"As of March 13, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Jackson County, but as a precaution and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all district field trips, non-essential travels, assemblies and extracurricular activities have been cancelled until April 6," the school system said in a statement released Thursday.
The Jefferson School System, however, will not close but operate on a modified schedule, going Monday through Thursday the next two weeks.
