Jefferson golf recently completed another stellar season with both boys and girls advancing to the GHSA State Championship Golf Tournament. The boys played at Cartersville Country Club and the girls played at Fields Ferry Golf Club.

The boys finished 12th in their fourth consecutive trip to state. Tripp Dye led the Dragons with scores of 78-81. Dye finished 27th overall. Senior Welton Wall finished with rounds of 85-87. Seniors Tristan Chappetta and Charlie Souther also finished up their high school careers. Chappetta shot 91-88 and Souther shot 92-91. Dhruv Patel shot 87-97 and Dalton Dye shot 98-86.

