Jefferson golf recently completed another stellar season with both boys and girls advancing to the GHSA State Championship Golf Tournament. The boys played at Cartersville Country Club and the girls played at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The boys finished 12th in their fourth consecutive trip to state. Tripp Dye led the Dragons with scores of 78-81. Dye finished 27th overall. Senior Welton Wall finished with rounds of 85-87. Seniors Tristan Chappetta and Charlie Souther also finished up their high school careers. Chappetta shot 91-88 and Souther shot 92-91. Dhruv Patel shot 87-97 and Dalton Dye shot 98-86.
"We are very proud of this team and we look forward to building on the legacy these seniors have left," explained Head Coach Matt Sims.
The girls finished 6th for the second consecutive year. Anna Kate Patton led the Dragons with rounds of 77-94. Her round of 77 was her career best and the second best round by a girls golfer at Jefferson shot at State. Patton finished 10th overall. Tori Beth Condon shot 108-94. Condon rebounded well on Day 2. Addison Taylor shot 100-111 in her first state tournament as a freshman. Senior Gracie Holman finished out her career with rounds of 103-107. Meredith Murrell shot 103 on Day 1 and Suzanna Barker shot 111 on Day 2.
"The girls have a solid foundation returning next year and hope to make another run at state and improve on their finish from the last two years. The future is very bright for both programs," said Coach Sims.
