The Jefferson competitive cheerleading team won its third straight region title and is now aiming for a bigger trophy.
The Dragons will compete for a state title Tuesday (Feb. 16, 10 a.m.) in Macon after taking the 8-AAAA championship Saturday (Feb. 6) in Cartersville. This was their third consecutive title, but their first in the in the Class AAAA division.
Jefferson advances to what should be competitive Class AAAA state meet.
“There is a lot of talent in 4A, so we will be competing against some very good teams — Central Carroll, Cedartown, West Laurens , North Oconee — just to name a few,” coach Christy Potts said. “The girls will need to stay healthy, focussed and hit a clean routine in order to reach the goal of winning a state championship.”
