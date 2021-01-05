The Jefferson swimming team will compete Saturday (Jan. 9) in a meet hosted by Buford and then in the annual Northwest Georgia Swimming Championships on Jan. 16 as an important month in the pool continues for the Dragons.
“January will be a great month of swimming and will determine our future at the state meet in February,” Nunnally said. “I look forward to seeing the swimmers reach their goals, make more state cuts, and have a great showing at our upcoming Northwest Georgia Championships.”
Jefferson returned from a long break this past Saturday (Jan. 2), competing at the 11-team Hot Chocolate Invitational at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarksville.
The high school girls team, led by two first-place finishes from Katherine Law, placed second behind McIntosh, while the boys placed sixth in their meet.
Meanwhile, the middle school teams continued their season-long domination, finishing first combined standings in an eight-team meet. Jefferson won the middle school girls’ competition by nearly 100-yard points. Jefferson placed second boys’ meet after competed with a limited roster due to COVID-19 quarantine issues.
“Our swimmers had a really good showing this weekend,” Nunnally said. “The Swim Dragons continued to practice and train hard over the Christmas break and this was evident with some great swims.”
Leading the high school team were:
•Janie Davis — first, girls’ 500-yard freestyle, 5:32.24 (state qualifying time); second, girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:01.68).
•Katherine Law — first, girls’ 200-yard-yard freestyle (2:03.37); first, girls’ 100-yard freestyle (55.76).
•Alyssa Bartoletta — first, girls’ 200-yard-yard individual medley (2:27.38); third, girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:43.21).
•Makaylee Cain — first, girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.11).
•Others with top-10 finishes were Karly Bartoletta, Lorali Nelms, Grace Richardson, Gracie Holman, Decatur Dunagan, and Kylie Novicki.
The coach noted that Brandon Hailey and Cain “are on the cusp of making their first high school state cuts.”
Leading the middle school team were:
•Ansley Nunnally — first, girls’ 100-yard individual medley (1:08.37); first, girls’ 50-yard butterfly (28.38).
•Kate Dunagan — first, girls’ 50-yard freestyle (26.11), first, girls’100-yard freestyle (57.47).
•Justin Duke — first, boys’ 50-yard freestyle (25.41); first, boys’ 50-yard backstroke (28.91).
•Aubree-Clare Flores — first, girls’ 50-yard backstroke (30.14).
•Girls’ 200-yard medley relay (Aubree-Clare Flores, Ximena Young, Ansley Nunnally and Kate Dunagan) — first (2:03.80).
•Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Ansley Nunnally, Aubree-Clare Flores, Ximena Young and Kate Dunagan) — first (1:48.91).
•Boys’ 200-yard medley relay (Justin Duke, Mason Klinck, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson) — first (2:17.30).
•Others with top-10 performances were Ximena Young, Sophie Johnson, Addi Burns, Levi Johnson, Will Nunnally, Ally Meyer, Wyatt Dunagan, Coleman Rudisill, Brock Booth, Logan Richardson and Haylee Cain.
The middle school team will swim in its final meet Jan. 29 in Calhoun for the Northwest Georgia Middle School Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.