The Lady Dragons cross country team finished 14th overall at state. The Dragons were also missing one of their top runners and still had a successful race as a team at state. Kiley Powell finished 52nd crossed the finish line first for the Dragons. Kate James finished 54th, Lily Gaddy 76th, Lily Janning 88th, Lillian Parker 107th, Kira Stevens 109th and Lauren Hailey 125th
The boys cross country team finished seventh in state. Brock Brush ran across the finish line first for the Dragons and 27th overall. Ben Davis finished 29th, Garrison Lee 38th, Austin Click 40th, Stephen Graveman 110th, Caleb Maxwell 137th and CJ Jeffords 145th
