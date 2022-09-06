The Dragons started off their season strong with a pair of wins for both boys and girls at the season opener. The boys went first, second, third, fourth and eighth led by junior Ben Davis, followed by Junior Garrison Lee, sophomore Brock Brush, Junior Austin Click and rounded out by senior Caleb Maxwell. The next big race was down in Whitesburg, where the boys had another win as they were on the road to recovery and the girls ended up 6th. The girls have been somewhat inconsistent so far according to head coach Timothy Lees because they are in a rebuilding year and have a fairly new team. The Dragons are working on getting dialed in and figuring out who the varsity top seven will be. They had a fairly quick turn around at the next race which was this past Thursday at North Oconee. This was one of the most challenging and largest races yet for the Dragons. The boys were not quite 100% yet, but still had a solid race. They ended up winning the race, 11 points ahead of fellow region 8 AAAAA team Clarke Central who took 2nd. The girls had a great race despite missing four of their top runners. They ended up finishing fifth place, only 9 points behind the fourth place team. Freshman Lily Gaddy had a great race as the third runner, contributing to the great finish, led by junior Kiley Powell and followed by another freshman Hannah Schroeder. The last two scorers (top five contribute to team score) were junior Lauren Hailey and sophomore Anna Beth Camden. Their next race is this Thursday at North Hall, followed by their big home meet 9/15 (Lamar Murphy.)
