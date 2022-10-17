The Jefferson cross country boys and girls teams recently saw a great deal of success at the 20th Annual Coach Wood Invitational hosted in Whitesburg, Georgia. 

The boys placed first out of 39 teams and six runners set personal records during the meet. The Dragons had two top ten finishes out of 399 runners. Ben Davis finished first overall for the Dragons and third overall in the meet with a time of 16:29.06 and Austin Click finished ninth with a time of 16:45.92. 

