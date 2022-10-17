The Jefferson cross country boys and girls teams recently saw a great deal of success at the 20th Annual Coach Wood Invitational hosted in Whitesburg, Georgia.
The boys placed first out of 39 teams and six runners set personal records during the meet. The Dragons had two top ten finishes out of 399 runners. Ben Davis finished first overall for the Dragons and third overall in the meet with a time of 16:29.06 and Austin Click finished ninth with a time of 16:45.92.
Brock Brush, Stephen Graveman, Cameroon Kazienko and C.J. Jeffers all also set personal records during the meet.
The Jefferson girls placed ninth out of 27 teams and had three runners set personal best.
Hannah Schroeder finished first for the Dragons with a 40th place finish overall and a time of 22:05.16. Kate James finished shortly after Schroder in 45th place with a time of 22:12.13. Kiley Powell finished shortly after Powell in 49th place with a time of 22:60.61.
Lily Janning set a personal record coming in with a time of 23:42.94. Sasha Thomason set a personal record also with a time of 27:40.25. Caylinn Haas set a personal record with a 31:01:69
The Dragons will compete in their region meet Oct. 22 at Russell Middle School in Winder, Georgia.
