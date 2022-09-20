The Jefferson Dragons are currently 2-2 on the season coming off of a bye week under the direction of head coach Travis Noland. The Dragons currently sit third in the AAAAA Region 8.
Sammy Brown currently leads the team in rushing yards per game coming in with 136, tackles with 6.3, nine total touchdowns and 25 solo tackles on defense. Brown currently has 586 yards so far on the season. Elijah Dewitt currently leads the team in receiving yards with 106.8 per game. Dewitt currently has 434 yards on the season. Max Aldridge has passed for 556 yards and rushed for 106 coming in with 662 yards so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.