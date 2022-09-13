The Jefferson Dragons fell short 7-9 to the Oconee County Warriors last Friday at Warrior Stadium. This was Jefferson head coach Travis Noland’s first time back at his old stomping grounds, this time on the opposite side of the field.

The game started out slow for both teams. A defensive battle was in full force for both Jefferson and Oconee. Jefferson’s Elijah Dewitt made an incredible catch with seven minutes left in the first quarter that gave the Dragons a great field position and got the crowd up and on the edge of their seats.

