The Jefferson Dragons fell short 7-9 to the Oconee County Warriors last Friday at Warrior Stadium. This was Jefferson head coach Travis Noland’s first time back at his old stomping grounds, this time on the opposite side of the field.
The game started out slow for both teams. A defensive battle was in full force for both Jefferson and Oconee. Jefferson’s Elijah Dewitt made an incredible catch with seven minutes left in the first quarter that gave the Dragons a great field position and got the crowd up and on the edge of their seats.
The Dragons were unable to capitalize on the play by Dewitt and tried for a field goal on fourth down and were not successful. The Warriors were able to convert a field goal in the second quarter and took the lead 3-0.
With just over three minutes left before half Sammy brown breaks away for a huge 30-yard run for the Dragons and later converts his run for a touchdown. Jefferson now led 7-3.
Shortly before the half the Warriors notched on another field goal and only trailed the Dragons by one going into the half.
After the half both teams came back out eager to score. Yet again it was a strong defensive battle. The Dragons were unable to convert any plays for points after the half. With just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter Bo Gaines secured a field goal and put the Warriors on top 9-7.
Dewitt led the team in receiving yards bringing in 133 on the night and Brown led the team in rushing yards with 58. Quarterback Max Aldridge went 6 for 10 with 133 yards. The Dragon defense had a huge night resulting in 60 total team tackles.
The Dragons suffered a tough loss to the Warriors and will be back in action Sept. 23 against Clarke Central in Athens, Georgia for their first region game of the season.
