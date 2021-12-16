Four Jefferson football players signed letters of intent to continue playing the game at the next level on Wednesday (Dec. 15).
Malaki Starks started the day by signing with the Georgia Bulldogs. Starks is rated as a 5-star prospect by all recruiting sites, and is the highest ranked player in Georgia's class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Later in the evening, three of his teammates joined him at the next level; Jamarcus Hill, Jordan Perry and Kadin Bailey
Bailey was the only player who entered the day without a prior commitment to a school. He narrowed his decision down to Kansas State and Syracuse, two schools competing in power five conferences. Bailey ultimately chose to play at Syracuse, an ACC squad.
Perry committed to Kansas State in September and he honored that by signing his LOI on Wednesday.
Hill, who only started one year at Jefferson, committed to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday (Dec. 12), and ultimately signed alongside his teammates on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.