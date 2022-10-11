The Jefferson Dragons are coming off of an open week and are currently 4-2 overall. The Dragons are 2-0 in region play and remain first in the region 8 AAAAA.
The Dragons have a huge road game test this upcoming Friday night against the Flowery Branch Falcons.
The Jefferson football team suffered a tragic loss on Oct. 5 after Elijah Dewitt was killed in a shooting in Gwinnett County. Many players, present and previous took to social media remembering the life of Dewitt and sending condolences to Dewitt’s family.
“Thoughts and prayers out to the friends and families of Elijah Dewitt. LL2,” Sammy Brown tweeted.
“I don’t even know where to even start. You were my best friend and teammate and I loved you like a brother. I’ll never forget those late nights talking about how we were going to play college ball and those rec ball games on Saturdays and all the trouble we got in to together. Know your in a better place watching over us. I love you man,” Max Aldridge posted on instagram with carious photos of the two.
Former Jefferson standout Malaki Starks who now plays at the University of Georgia was seen on Saturday with “LLED #2 B4L” written on his towel during their game against Auburn.
Commerce High School, Jackson County High School and East Jackson Comprehensive High School all took to social media also to honor the life of Dewitt. East Jackson and Jackson County football teams were seen with stickers on their helmets that read “ED2.” The Jackson County marching band also wore blue ribbons to honor his life during the game last Thursday.
Dewitt’s celebration of life will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Jefferson High School Arena at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.