Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown said his team had last week “kind of marked on the calendar a little bit.”
Well, the Dragons can put a check mark next to that spot on the calendar after going 3-0.
Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Jefferson downed ranked opponents Cedar Shoals and Rabun County on the road in consecutive nights (Jan. 22-23) after opening the week with a victory over Madison County (Jan. 19).
“It was going to be tough having those road games, especially on Friday and Saturday, going back to back … we were just trying to stay focused on getting better all week,” Brown said. “And I felt like we did that.”
The wins improved Jefferson to 14-3.
Behind a career-high 29 points from Deshona Gaither, the Jefferson girls notched a 61-44 win over Class AAAA No. 10 ranked Cedar Shoals Friday (Jan. 22) in Athens.
Gaither went 10-of-13 from the floor and went 8-of-12 from the foul line.
Cedar Shoals focused on shutting down Jefferson’s 3-point shooters, leaving driving lanes open for Gaither, who took advantage of them.
“I guess that was the poison they decided to pick, and Deshona was able to take full advantage of it and just played outstanding,” Brown said.
Livi Blackstock added 13 points and eight rebounds. Allianne Clark finished with 11 points.
The Dragons, who only led by a point midway through the third quarter, outscored the Jaguars 17-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Jefferson improved to 6-0 in region play while second-place Cedar Shoals dropped 5-3.
Then, in a rematch with Rabun County on Saturday (Jan. 23), the Dragons topped the Class AA No. 4-ranked Wildcats 61-52 behind 18 points and eight boards from Cortney Kidd. The senior shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Livi Blackstock added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ellie Kinlaw finished with 13 points.
“Saturday may have been one of the better games we’ve played all year long,” said Brown, whose team defeated Rabun County 65-62 on Jan. 12. “I just felt like we were in control.”
The coach said his team treated the road game with the highly-ranked Wildcats “like it was a state tournament game really.”
“That game kind of on the road that you may have to be ready to play here in about a month,” Brown said.
Jefferson, which trailed only once, led Rabun County 38-27 at the half and took a 52-45 advantage after three quarters.
The team showed no signs of fatigue having played the night before.
“I definitely think our energy was great,” Brown said. “I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Jefferson began the week with a 70-35 win over Madison County (see page 3B for a summary).
The Dragons again face a slate of three games this week. Jefferson hosts Flowery Branch Tuesday (Jan. 26, 6 p.m.) and Chestatee — which took Jefferson to overtime on Jan. 5 — on Thursday (Jan. 28, 6 p.m.) and travels Flowery Branch on Saturday (Jan. 30, 6 p.m.).
“No doubt, it’s a very big week,” Brown said. “We take these region games extremely seriously. We take a lot of pride in those. We don’t want to lose any of them … Obviously, you’re trying to set yourself up to get that No. 1 seed in the region tournament where you get a bye to the semifinals.”
