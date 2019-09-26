The Jefferson girls' cross country team left the competition in their wake again, racking up its fourth victory in five tries this season.
Caitlin Schroeder finished second and Katherine Law placed third as the Dragons, with 31 points, won by a 55-point margin over second-place Mountain View (86 points) at the eight-team Winder-Barrow Invite Saturday (Sept. 21).
Schroeder ran a time of 19:49.27 in her runner-up finish, while Law followed closely behind with a time of 19:50.73.
“Those two have an intense competition with each other,” coach Brady Sigler said. “They were separated by one second Saturday."
Olivia Kulniszewski added a top-10 finish, placing seventh with a time of 21:24.1.
Others contributing points to the first-place finish were Isabel Vanderpool (12th, 22:12.09) and Emily Byrd (14th, 22:25.43).
“Our No. 4 through No. 8 girls ran better,” Sigler said. “They are a great group.”
•Holiday paces Jefferson boys at Winder meet: Levi Holiday had his second-best time of the season Saturday with a 17:19.05, finishing sixth, as the Dragons placed eight out of 13 teams at the Winder-Barrow Invite.
Cooper Gibson added a top-20 finish, taking 14th with a time of 17:39.51. Others scoring points for Jefferson were Brett Brush (35th, 18:26.5), Stephen Graveman (65th, 19:26.95) and Nash Carroll (73rd, 19:41.24).
“Levi Holiday and Cooper Gibson both ran well finishing fifth and sixth,” Sigler said. “Brett Brush tried but is still battling injury.”
Sigler said the team needs contributions from other runners within the program.
“We are looking for a couple of JV boys to step up and try to become varsity runners,” he said. “Right now, a couple are hurt that would take those spots. We require more from varsity than JV and some aren't willing to make the step up that probably could be good runners.”
•Martin leads Commerce to second-place finish at Riverside: The Commerce boys finished second during Wednesday’s Riverside Military 3-Mile Challenge. Commerce totaled 71 points. Chestatee finished first with a 26-point total. Ten teams competed in the race.
Brandon Martin paced the Tigers with a time of 15:52.57. He finished second overall. Demarco Hernandez (16:27.77) finished fourth. J.J. Morris (17:30.14) made it three Tigers in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Dominic Ricci (17:43.62) was just behind Morris, finishing 12th. Yahir Navarro (19:44.17) was the final scorer for the Tigers.
The Commerce girls finished third out of three teams. Ermay Vazquez (22:39.05) finished 14th overall to lead the team. Rachel English (23:32.18) finished in 18th. Other scorers included Hannah English (24:31.86), Yami Vazquez (24:37.07) and Angel Hart (25:55.01).
•Miranda leads East Jackson girls: The East Jackson girls placed sixth out of eight teams Saturday at the Winder-Barrow Invite with Lissett Miranda leading the way with a 16th-place finish and a time of 22:44.83. She was followed by Kaitlyn Weaver (27th, 23:25.48), Lizzy Smith (41st, 23:58.37), Logan Horne (43rd, 23:59.42) and Karla Hernadnez-Rios (51st, 24:59.48).
On the boys’ side, Marco Flores ran to a 17th-place finish with a time of 17:46.2 in a 12th-place team finish. Rounding out the top five were Andree Menchaca (32nd, 18:22.48), Theron Walker (67th, 19:29.84), Noah Watts (70th, 19:36.8) and Gabe Merk (74th, 19:42.51).
