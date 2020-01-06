The Jefferson Swim Dragons kicked off the New Year with a pair of strong showings at the eight-team Chestatee Invitational Saturday (Jan. 4) in Gainesville.
The high school girls’ team placed first with 186 points, finishing in first place by an 88-point margin. The boys’ team took second place with 72 points, finishing behind North Hall. Jefferson earned a second-place finish overall in the combined team standings.
“We had a wonderful showing after the holiday break,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said.
The Dragons enjoyed 10 first-place finishes individually with three new state qualifying times. Saturday’s winners were:
•Will Guzman — boys’ 200-yard freestyle, 1:57.59; 500-yard freestyle, 5:16.66 (state qualifying time).
•Alyssa Bartoletta — girls’ 200-yard freestyle, 2:07.91.
•Karly Bartoletta — girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 28.44.
•Janie Davis — girls’ 100-yard butterfly, 1:04.01.
•Katherine Law — girls’ 500-yard freestyle, 5:38.75 (state qualifying time); 100-yard backstroke, 1:07.42.
•Gracie Holman, Karly Bartoletta, Sydney Bowles and Macie Patridge —200-yard medley relay.
•Janie Davis, Alyssa Bartoletta, Macie Patridge and Katherine Law — girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:50.04.
•Janie Davis, Sara McMullan, Alyssa Bartoletta and Katherine Law — girls’ 400-yard freestyle, 4:05.32.
“We continue to race hard, make improvements and reach personal goals,” Nunnally said. “Impressive showings came from Will Guzman, who won both events and made a state cut, Katherine Law winning both of her events, and our girls dominated and took first in all three relays.”
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jefferson’s middle school teams remained undefeated on the year with the middle school girls winning their meet with 159 points and the boys finishing first with 154 points. The Dragons also placed first in the combined middle school standings. The teams totaled 15 first-place finishes.
Ansley Nunnally, Kyle Davis and Justin Duke all went undefeated in all four of their events.
Saturday’s winners were:
•Ansley Nunnally — girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 26.44; 50-yard breaststroke, 36.43.
•Grace Richardson — girls’ 100-yard individual medley, 1:12.93.
•Ximena Young — girls’ 50-yard butterfly, 30.48.
•Kate Dunagan — girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 59.97.
•Aubree-Clare Flores — girls’ 50-yard backstroke, 31.44.
•Eben Mundy — girls’ 50-yard breaststroke, 38.44
•Kyle Davis — boys’ 100-yard individual medley, 1:06.09; 50-yard butterfly, 27.77.
•Justin Duke — boys’ 100-yard freestyle, 1:01.68; 50-yard backstroke, 31.83.
•Flores, Ansley Nunnally, Richardson and Dunagan — girls’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:05.01.
•Dunagan, Flores, Young and Ansley Nunnally — girls’ 200 freestyle freestyle relay, 1:50.38.
•Duke, Mason Klinck, Davis and Cayden Sheridan — boys’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:08.32.
•Sheridan, Caleb Rudisill, Sheridan, Duke and Davis — boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:53.17.
NEXT UP
“Our middle school dominated so much that there was only one race that we did not take the title in,” coach Nunnally said. “Many of our middle school swimmers are swimming so fast that they are already making high school state cuts in individual events and relays. Our future looks very bright with this group of swimmers.”
