The Dragon offense scored early and often. Sammy Brown led the offense with 178 rushing yards and nine receiving yards. Brown also led the defense with seven solo tackles. Not far behind was Elijah Dewitt with 118 receiving yards. Both of these individuals played a big part in Jefferson’s huge win over Wren High School.
Brown took the ball 55 yards to the house to put the Dragons on the board first early in the first quarter. Shortly after quarterback Max Aldridge steps back and launches the ball to Dewitt for another Dragon touchdown. After the end of the first quarter the Dragons led 14-0.
Following a huge interception from Dewitt, Brown found a huge opening and put up another touchdown for the Dragons. Later in the second quarter Aldridge hits Dewitt with another long pass and he takes it 67 yards to score another touchdown to give the Dragons a 28-7 lead. A touchdown by Vermarian Davis and another by Brown gives the Dragons a 42-15 lead at the half following two touchdowns by the Hurricanes.
Brown opened up the first play of the third quarter with great blocking resulting in a huge 64 yard dart to the end zone. Following a big interception by Talon Childress, Shontez Porter puts up another touchdown for the Dragons to bring the score to 56-21.
The Dragons remained scoreless in the fourth and the Hurricanes managed to knock on one more touchdown. Jefferson outscored Wren High School 56-28.
The Dragons will be back in action Friday, Sept. 2nd against St. Pius at Memorial Stadium.
