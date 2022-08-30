The Dragon offense scored early and often. Sammy Brown led the offense with 178 rushing yards and nine receiving yards. Brown also led the defense with seven solo tackles. Not far behind was Elijah Dewitt with 118 receiving yards. Both of these individuals played a big part in Jefferson’s huge win over Wren High School.

Brown took the ball 55 yards to the house to put the Dragons on the board first early in the first quarter. Shortly after quarterback Max Aldridge steps back and launches the ball to Dewitt for another Dragon touchdown. After the end of the first quarter the Dragons led 14-0.

