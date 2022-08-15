A new era has emerged at Jefferson High School.
The Dragons are under the leadership of new head coach Travis Noland. Coach Noland’s transition as he quoted has been, “really good.”
“Really pleased with our staff. We have a great coaching staff going into the season. The head coach is only as good as the people they are surrounded by and that’s what has made the transition better. So far it has been great,” Noland said.
Although Jefferson lost multiple key players, Coach Noland and his staff are not particularly too worried about filling those positions, rather they are excited.
“We are anxious to see who develops into those key players that Jefferson lost. I think we have some really talented players in other spots that have not gotten the opportunity to shine,” Noland explained.
Jefferson has a number of players who have a gift to play football but have not yet been given the opportunity to put a helmet on and run out on the field and perform.
“Some of these players missed their first opportunity to shine because last year’s senior class was so talented. These guys have not had the chance to show what they are made of and I am excited to watch these guys and see how they respond to their opportunity,” Noland expressed.
With Malaki Starks now graduated, Max Aldridge is getting a chance to shine and show what he is made of. Last season Aldridge broke his ankle and missed out on the opportunity. He is healthy and ready to get his start for the Dragons.
“It has been fun to watch him grow because it is important to him. He wants to do a really good job and hopefully we can keep him from getting beat up physically and give him a chance to have a great senior year because he has done a really good job with not only just the offense but trying to lead the offense,” Noland said.
Offensively Noland and his coaching staff have completely changed the style of their offense. The Dragons are no longer running the triple option.
“We are now more of a pro-style offense. We like to throw the ball significantly more than they were used to. This has been a huge transition for our team and especially the quarterback being that he is a senior. It has been unique. For the wideouts to be really involved with making plays in space is a bit new to some of them so that has been the biggest change,” Noland explained.
Coach Noland believes the biggest strength throughout the team is the character they lead with. Which has made the transition to a new coach and a brand new offense much easier throughout.
“There is a lot of character in our locker room. That has been evident due to the way they have handled the transition of a new coach and offense. Not one time have they not been eager to try to do the things we have asked them to do. I think that says alot about who they are as people. As long as you have got good people you have a great chance to have success,” Noland said.
Defensively the Dragons are full of speed this year. Coach Noland believes that the linebacker positions are the powerhouse of the team, but it all depends on how well the young defensive line can perform.
“I think we have a lot of team speed defensively, especially at our linebacker position. We have four linebackers that are long and can run. Then we are inexperienced up front on the defensive line. I would say our power this season will be defensively going into the season,” Noland expressed.
Overall Coach Noland explains his put look on the season as “exciting.”
“I’m excited from a coaches standpoint. We’re facing a lot of teams I've never faced as a coach so that’s always fun and intriguing. We’re excited to watch our program grow. I am anxious to see how it all comes to fruition as the season goes on,” Noland explained.
Noland and his coaching staff have high expectations and goals for this upcoming season.
“Our goals this year are the same as every year and that’s to reach our full potential. With everything being new I just hope that we improve every week and play our best football when it counts. Right now we’re just trying to focus on every day of taking steps forward and continuing to improve,” Noland stated.
