Fourteen Jefferson soccer players earned recognition on the recently-released all-region teams for 8-AAAA as voted on by coaches.
Kupa Katompa, Adam Hayes and Sean Childs were all named to the boys’ first team. Cort McCormack, Brandon Newman, Mason Fifer and Jake Kuhn were second-team boys' selections.
On the girls’ side, Savanna Jackson and Abbey Eison were first-team selections while Lanie McCarty, Julia Brooks, Carter Drake, Molly Parker and Ella Parker were named to the second team.
Additionally, Macy McGinnis was Jefferson’s Positive Athlete nominee.
