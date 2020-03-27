Jefferson girls’ basketball player Livi Blackstock and boys’ basketball player Jacob Radaker were both named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state basketball teams for Class AAA.
Blackstock was a first-team selection for the girls, while Radaker was a second-team selection for the boys.
Blackstock, a junior who has committed to North Georgia, averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 assists per game in helping the girls’ team go 25-5, win a region title and reach the Elite Eight for the fourth-straight year. She shot 35 percent from 3-point range and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Radaker, a senior who has signed with Navy, averaged 15.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game in helping lead Jefferson to a 22-8 record, a region title and the state finals for the first time in program history. He shot 62.8 percent from the floor and 75.6 from the free-throw line.
