Bowman Horn, a senior at Jefferson High School was recently named the Region 8-5A player of the year for baseball.
Horn began playing baseball at the young age of five and hasn’t put the bat down since then.
Horn’s baseball career has not always been easy. From COVID-19 years to injuries, Horn remained persistent and never gave up on the sport he loved. This year, his senior year, was his first full season of high school baseball with no interruptions.
Horn was a team player for the Jefferson Dragons and was one of the leaders of the team. “Words that come to mind when I think about Bowman are competitor, consistent, selfless, and leader. He does whatever it takes to help his team win. His play on the baseball field speaks for itself, but the things he did behind the scenes means even more,” Coach Hardy expressed.
Horn described the chemistry throughout the Jefferson baseball program as “one big family.”
“If I had to explain the Jefferson baseball program in one word, I would say one big family. From day one it has been a family. From coming in here my freshman year nervous and seeing the way they took me in under their wing to seeing how much the seniors helped me as only a freshman. It really is just one big family and it goes beyond baseball. I think of all the players on my team as my brothers. We look at the coaches like fathers because they not only help us become better at baseball, they help us become better men in life,” Horn explained.
Horn utilized the way the seniors once treated him when he was a younger player and molded that model for the young athletes he was able to mentor during his high school baseball career at Jefferson High School. “What people will remember the most about Bowman is what a great teammate he was. He was like another coach on the team, constantly spending time talking/teaching to younger players to make them better,” Head Coach Kyle Hardy said.
Horn has not only been a great athlete on the field, but also a great student in the classroom. “Bowman Horn has meant so much to the Jefferson Baseball program, and he is truly a special young man. Bowman is the epitome of a "student athlete." He has kept a 4.0 GPA his entire career at Jefferson High School while excelling in football and baseball at the same time,” Coach Hardy stated.
Horn gave immense credit to Coach Hardy for teaching him everything he needed to know on and off the field. “He has truly helped me out a lot and he has always been there for me. Even if it wasn’t about baseball, he was always someone I could talk to and trust.
Horn’s future plans are to continue playing summer ball in hopes of obtaining an offer from a Junior College to further his baseball career.
“I tell people all the time that I hope one day my own son grows up to be like Bowman Horn. He demonstrates excellence in ALL things he does, and we are so proud of his accomplishments in his time as a Dragon baseball player. He will be successful in whatever he does in life,” Coach Hardy said.
Stats:
Total Stats:
Batting Average: .450
On Base Percentage: .533
Runs: 36
Hits: 45
Doubles: 10
Homeruns: 1
Stolen Bases: 37
Region Stats:
Batting Average: .581
On Base Percentage: .617
Runs: 15
Hits: 25
Doubles: 6
Stolen Bases: 15
**Only struck out 4 times in region play**
