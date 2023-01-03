From the young age of six, Delaney DeWitt quickly found her love for the sport of basketball. Growing up, DeWitt always played up an age group.
“When I was in sixth grade I was playing on the eighth grade team. Basketball has always been in my life,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt’s brother Elijah inspired her to begin playing basketball. “Definitely my brother. He was always in sports and he always wanted to play basketball. We would always play outside together,” DeWitt stated.
DeWitt has many accomplishments she is proud of, but two in particular stood out.
“When I was in eighth grade I won player of the year and it was pretty cool. Last year our basketball team won region and that was cool,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt is now in her sophomore season at Jefferson High School where she serves as a prominent asset to the basketball team. She credits her brother and parents for helping her become a successful basketball player.
“When I was little and still learning how to play basketball my brother, dad and mom really helped me. My parents played basketball also. My mom played during high school and my dad went on to college to play so they were a really big part when I was still learning how to play basketball and getting better,” DeWitt explained.
DeWitt and her brother Elijah were an extremely close brother and sister duo. Elijah played a huge part in DeWitt’s athletic career, specifically basketball. Elijah tragically passed away in October after a senseless act of violence. This left a huge void in his sister’s life. Although it was difficult, she has learned many things through this tragedy.
DeWitt struggled to get back into the daily walk up life, but shouted out her teammates for being there for her.
“My teammates constantly motivated me every single day and I am very thankful for them,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt has since put more pressure on herself to succeed and at times has had to take a step back from things.
“I’ve put more pressure on myself which has affected my temper. I have had to take a step back from what I am doing and check myself to make sure I am being a good teammate and player. I try to not put too much pressure on myself and get mad at myself or others. There has just been a lot of expectations for me and since everything happened it has just been a lot of pressure,” DeWitt explained.
Through the tragedy DeWitt also learned many life lessons that helped shape and mold her character.
“I learned not to take anything for granted and to not make a big deal out of things. I have learned to just embrace things,” DeWitt stated.
DeWitt described her drive to push through and continue playing basketball because she “loves” the sport.
“I feel like pushing through just showed that I love basketball. I am not going to give up on my teammates no matter what. If I am having a hard day, basketball takes my mind off of things,” DeWitt stated.
