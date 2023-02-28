When Ella Parker was younger, her mother was pregnant with her little brother and was eager to find some activity to put her in. Parker’s mother came across soccer at the recreation department and decided to sign her up. Little did her mom know that soccer would end up being her life line.
“I started playing recreational soccer and ended up loving it. I did not know what I was doing at first and neither did anyone in my family,” Parker explained.
Parker’s soccer career continued to flourish throughout the years, from recreation soccer, to Atlanta Fire in the United Soccer Association and now in her senior year preparing to play soccer at the collegiate level. Parker also played travel basketball for quite some time that also helped land her where she is in her athletic career today.
“I would say if it was not for my Atlanta Fire coach and my travel basketball coach, I probably would not be where I am today. I give them both a lot of credit,” Parker said.
Parker’s soccer career has not been easy. During her junior year she suffered a torn right hip labrum. She decided to opt out of surgery because she did not want to miss the season due to the fact that several of her close friends were seniors.
“It got to the point where I could not practice and just had to play in games because I was in so much pain. After the North Oconee game last year I was supposed to have surgery, but I realized we had a shot at winning and I opted out of surgery once again,” Parker stated.
It was not until summer of 2022 that Parker underwent surgery. Parker did not return to soccer until a few games ago and she credits much of her eagerness to get back on the field to her surgery team.
“From day one, my doctor and his team were great. I had surgery in Nashville by one of the best hip doctors in the country. Dr. Byrd and his team helped me have a positive mindset throughout the entirety of the surgery. I feel like this helped everything go more smoothly for me. It helped me see the future and not worry about being pushed back after having this surgery,” Parker described.
Parker, now in her last year at Jefferson High School is one of the leaders for the Dragon soccer program. She described being a leader comes “natural” to her.
“Being a leader has come really natural to me. I have been raised by leaders, both of my parents are leaders in life and their workforces. It all started last year for me. I think having this injury shows people that if you put your mind towards something you can do it. I think also just knowing that I have so many people looking up to me makes it easier.I just want to be the best person I can be for the ones looking up to me,” Parker said.
Parker gave a huge special shoutout to Coach Vince Hayes, Coach Peerless Price and Coach Molly McCarty.
“Coach Hayes and Coach Price are two of the main reasons I am going to play collegiate soccer. I am still super close with them both. Coach McCarty is a great life coach and I would say she pushes us to be our very best every day. She cares about us on and off the soccer field and that is important to me,” Parker explained.
Parker’s proudest accomplishment of her athletic career is being able to play collegiate soccer for East Tennessee State University.
“Since I was a little girl, this is something I have always wanted to do. I grew up watching sports and going to collegiate events. It is crazy to think that next year I will be a part of that. A lot of my friends also play collegiate soccer and I am excited that we will be able to continue to play against each other,” Parker expressed.
Like most athletes, Parker is very superstitious when it comes to soccer. “Every game day I eat a sausage biscuit from Bell’s and drink a large sweet tea for breakfast and I eat lunch with my grandfather every game day. I wear the same nike pros, use the same ponytail holder and style my hair the exact same way for every game,” Parker stated.
Parker credits much of her readiness to play collegiate soccer to the Jefferson soccer program.
“I love playing for Jefferson. The community and culture here at Jefferson is very special to me. I feel like our team here is much closer than most. You can just tell that our connection is different from most teams. We are really a really young team this year, with four freshmen that start and I think that says a lot about Jefferson in general,” Parker explained.
Parker shouted out her parents Tom and Ashley Parker and her grandparents, Phil and Debbie Williams for playing such a vital role in her athletic career throughout the years.
“My grandfather is probably my main one and I cannot wait for him to come and watch me play soccer at the collegiate level. He truly is my biggest fan,” Parker said.
Parker ended with, “I would not be where I am today without all the teams I have been a part of, especially this year.”
Parker’s future plans are to attend East Tennessee State University to play collegiate soccer and major in pharmaceutical sales.
