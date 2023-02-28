When Ella Parker was younger, her mother was pregnant with her little brother and was eager to find some activity to put her in. Parker’s mother came across soccer at the recreation department and decided to sign her up. Little did her mom know that soccer would end up being her life line.

“I started playing recreational soccer and ended up loving it. I did not know what I was doing at first and neither did anyone in my family,” Parker explained.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.