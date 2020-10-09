East Hall has canceled its Oct. 16 game with Jefferson due to COVID-19 exposure protocol. The cancellation was first reported by The Gainesville Times.
There’s been no indication if the game game be played on another date.
East Hall, which also canceled its Oct. 9 game with Cedar Shoals, is off to a 3-1 start. Jefferson is 5-0.
