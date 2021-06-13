From press release
Former Jefferson football player and current Georgia State long snapper Seth Glausier was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Glausier, who maintains a 3.99 grade point average majoring in business management, is eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Team.
Glausier, who played for Jefferson High School, from 2015-2018, is a two-year starter on special teams for the Panthers, serving as the long-snapper on punts. In 2020, he made two tackles on punt coverage and recovered a fumbled punt at the opponent 37-yard line to set up a touchdown in Georgia State's win over ULM. He also had a fumble recovery as a freshman.
In 2019, Glausier snapped the ball to all-conference punter Brandon Wright, now with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.
Glausier and the Panthers open the 2021 season by hosting Army on Sept. 4 at Center Parc Stadium.
