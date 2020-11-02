Jefferson’s Malaki Starks, a five-star recruit with scholarship offers from numerous Power 5 schools, has narrowed that list down to three.
The junior, who plays quarterback and defensive back but is being recruited as a athlete, named Alabama, Georgia and Clemson as his three finalists in a tweet on Monday.
“I want to start by saying thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me and to all those who have supported me,” Starks wrote. “I want to thank my family and teammates for always pushing me and all the coaches that taught me so much about the game I love. With that being said, here are my top three.”
Starks, who moved to quarterback this season, has rushed for 761 yards through six games for the 7-0 Dragons (Jefferson has a forfeit win).
Starks and No. 2 ranked Jefferson will host Chestatee Thursday (Nov. 5, 7 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.