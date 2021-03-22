The Jefferson slow-pitch softball team has started 4-0 as the squad’s spring season continues this week.
The Dragons will host Gainesville for a Wednesday (March 24) doubleheader (4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.). Jefferson then plays Hart County March 31 in another doubleheader (4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.).
The Dragons have beaten Franklin County 15-4 and 8-7 (walk-off victory) and Johnson 25-1 and 20-0 so far this season.
“We are getting in the exact work we were hoping for when it comes to slow pitch — working on some defensive things, base running, and having some fun as a program,” coach Kacie Bostwick said.
Bostwick noted that Paige Kelley and Bekah Garrett have returned as seniors to pitch.
“They both have done an awesome job for us on the mound,” Bostwick said.
