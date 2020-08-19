Here's a rundown of Jefferson sports action for Aug. 18:
Softball
•Jefferson 3, East Hall 2: Jefferson pulled out a road win in a major region showdown thanks to a go-ahead two-run double from Paige Kelly in the top of the seventh inning.
Kelly’s double scored both Savannah Smith and Abby Beatty as the Dragons (2-1) defeated an East Hall team that won 26 games last year. This was Jefferson’s Region 8-AAAA opener.
Ravyn Saxon worked seven innings in the circle for the Dragons, allowing three hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out five batters.
Beatty and MacKenzie Turner both went 2-for-3 to lead Jefferson. Beatty scored two runs.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when Pittman singled home a run. East Hall answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jefferson will host Flowery Branch Thursday (Aug. 20) at 6:30 p.m. as region play continues.
Volleyball
•Jefferson goes 1-2 at Lanier: The Jefferson volleyball team dropped two of three matches at Lanier, losing to Parkview and Lanier and defeating Loganville. Each match went three sets.
Jefferson (4-2) opened with a 19-25, 25-19, 9-15 loss to Parkview and then fell to Lanier 25-16, 12-25, 10-15. The Dragons finished with a 19-25, 25-17, 15-8 win over Loganville.
The Dragons travel to Tallulah Falls Thursday (Aug. 20) to take on Tallulah Falls (5 p.m.) and Cherokee Bluff (6 p.m.).
