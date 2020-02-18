A round-up of Jefferson spring sports:
SOCCER
Tuesday (Feb. 11)
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, LANIER 0: The Dragons received two goals from A.K. Navas (40th and 54th minute) and scores from Molly Parker (fifth minute), Carter Drake (52nd minute) and Savanna Jackson (78th minute) in a lopsided win over visiting Lanier. Chloe Hopcraft, Lanie McCarty and Drake all recorded assists. Julia Brooks and Margo Perry combined for the shutout in goal.
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 0, LANIER 0: Jefferson goal keeper Adam Hayes recorded the clean sheet for the Dragons with six saves, one of which was from the penalty kick area, in a scoreless draw against visiting Lanier.
Friday (Feb. 14)
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 1, BUFORD 1: Brandon Hudson scored a goal, and Cort McCormack had an assist as Jefferson played to a tie at home with the Class AAAAA Wolves.
“Cort McCormack played a big role for us in mid-field coming up with an assist to Brandon Hudson to tie the game,” Dragon coach Casey Colquitt said.
Colquitt noted the impact of his team’s non-region games with Lanier (a Class AAAAAA team) and Buford last week.
“The boys grew substantially over two days of practice and film analysis,” he said.
TENNIS
Wednesday (Feb. 12)
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 4, GAINESVILLE 1: Jefferson grabbed four singles wins and a doubles victory in a non-region win over visiting Gainesville. Sarah Moore won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Sydney Tyler won 8-1 at No. 2 singles and Sarah Middleton won 8-3 at No. 3 singles. Gracie Beem and Julia Main won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
•GAINESVILLE 4, JEFFERSON (BOYS) 1: Jefferson’s No. 1 singles player, Marcus Berninger, provided the lone win in the Dragons’ non-region loss at home to Gainesville.
Thursday (Feb. 13)
•PEACHTREE RIDGE 4, JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 1: Sarah Middleton pulled out a 7-6, 7-6 victory at No. 3 singles in Jefferson’s home loss to Peachtree Ridge.
•PEACHTREE RIDGE 4, JEFFERSON (BOYS) 1: No. 1 singles player Marcus Berninger won a lengthy three-set match 6-7, 6-2, 10-5 for Jefferson’s lone victory in a non-region loss at home to Peachtree Ridge.
TRACK AND FIELD
Friday (Feb. 14)
•KULNISZEWSKI WINS 800 METERS: Jefferson’s Olivia Kulniszewski placed first in the girls’ 800 meters with a time of 2:30.71 in the Fleet Feet Decatur Distance Kickoff at Parkview. Caitlin Schroeder finished third in the same event, running a 2:35.38.
In boys’ competition, Zachary Patterson finished second in the 800 meters, running a time of 2:05.39.
