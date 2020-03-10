Jefferson spring sports results
GOLF
March 9
•EAST JACKSON 114, JEFFERSON 115 – SIX HOLES (GIRLS): Jefferson fell by a stroke to rival East Jackson at Traditions of Braselton Golf Course. Shamiya Johnson led the Dragons with a round of 36, while Ellie followed with a 37. Gracie Holman also scored, shooting a 42.
•JEFFERSON 170, EAST JACKSON 214 (BOYS): Jameson Wall shot a 40 to lead the Dragons to a win over an in-county foe at Traditions of Braselton. Micah Webb added a round of 41. Blake Thompson (44) and Bryce James (45) rounded out the scoring.
TRACK AND FIELD
March 7
•JEFFERSON GIRLS FINISH SECOND AT MILL CREEK, BOYS NINTH: Katherine Law won the 1,600 meters (5:28.2) and the 4x800 meter team (Caitlin Schroeder, Law, Olivia Kulniszewski and Emily Byrd) grabbed a victory as well in leading the Jefferson girls to a second-place finish at Saturday’s (March 7) Jerry Arnold Invitational at Mill Creek High School.
Jada Pittman added a third-place finish in the 100 meters (12.8). Jefferson also fared well in the field events, with second-place finishes from Abbey Howard (high jump, 5-0) and Claire Kulniszewski (pole vault, 11-0) and third-place showings from JoJo Smith (high jump, 5-0), Pittman (long jump, 17-0) and Anna Moore (pole vault, 10-6).
The girls’ team totaled 89 points to finish behind meet champion Brookwood (143.5) in the 23-team girls’ meet.
Tripp Bullock led the Jefferson boys with a second-place finish in the pole vault (13-0). The Dragons finished ninth out of 26 boys’ teams.
TENNIS
March 9
•JEFFERSON 5, EAST JACKSON 0 (GIRLS): The Dragons won at all positions in an intra-county region match. Sarah Moore won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Sydney Tyler won 7-6, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, Sara Middleton won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. In doubles action, Gracie Beem and Allianne Clark won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Lauren Sauls and Julia Main won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
•JEFFERSON 5, EAST JACKSON 0 (BOYS): Jefferson coasted to a sweep of East Jackson in region play. Marcus Berninger won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Luke Forrester won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Camden Gunter picked up a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 in a long No. 3 singles match. James Smith and Chase Tyner won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Grant Morrow and Aaron Eason won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.