The Jefferson High School boys’ and girls’ swimming teams finished second in the combined standings at the Habersham Central Invitational Saturday (Nov. 2) to open the season.
The Dragons were missing 10 swimmers, some of which were participating in the state cross country meet.
Jefferson, with a combined 420 points, finished behind meet winner Oconee County (725.5 points).
“Even without many swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “We were successful.”
Jefferson’s girls’ high school medley relay team of Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta, Janie Davis and Sara McMullan took first place with a state-qualifying time of 2:06.31.
Alyssa Bartoletta also won the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.63), and Karly Bartoletta won the 500-yard freestyle (5:52.24).
Jefferson dominated the middle school meet as the boys’ and girls’ teams both won their respective divisions and won the overall title with a combined 661 points.
“This is a first for our middle school boys to win a big meet like this,” Nunnally said. “We have added a lot of boys to our middle school boys' team this year such as Cayden Sheridan and Caleb Rudisill to help our veterans like Kyle Davis, Justin Duke and Eben Mundy. I foresee many wins this season for these boys.”
Nunnally also noted that the middle school girls’ team has added sixth-grade talent with Ansley Nunnally, Addi Burns and Sophierose Hobb.
“I could see the girls going undefeated as a team this season,” Nunnally said. “That is our goal anyway.”
Middle school swimmers winning events were:
•Ansley Nunnally — 50-yard butterfly (29.10).
•Kate Dunagan — 50-yard freestyle (27.27), 100-yard freestyle (1:00.28).
•Kyle Davis — 50-yard freestyle (26.55).
•Aubree Clare Flores — 50-yard backstroke (31.73).
•200-yard freestyle (Ansley Nunnally, Ximena Young, Aubree Clare Flores and Kate Dunagan), first, 1:50.99.
•200-yard medley (Aubree Clare Flores, Ansley Nunnally, Grace Richardson and Kate Dunagan), first, 2:05.41.
“For our first meet of the season, our swimmers raced hard and many of our swimmers had personal-best times,” Nunnally said. “All our swimmers were determined, focused and exhibited great sportsmanship.”
