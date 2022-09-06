Despite a wet and rainy football Friday night at Memorial Stadium, the Dragons ran out on the field eager to take on the St. Pius Golden Lions.
The rain did not phase the fans from Jefferson. Throughout the entirety of the game fans remained seated during the heavy downpour waiting to watch the Dragons play.
Both Jefferson and St. Pius had a strong defense throughout the first half of the game.
“I thought defensively we did an unbelievable job. We started in the spring and on in the summer with an eight minute option period preparing for St. Pius,” head coach Travis Noland explained.
With just over five minutes left in the first quarter the St. Pius defense stopped the Jefferson offense and held them to a field goal. A field goal by Owen Botts put the Dragons on the board first 3-0.
The Dragon defense worked relentlessly during the entirety of the game to shut down the St. Pius offense. Right before the half quarterback Max Aldridge hit Elijah Dewitt in the end zone with an incredible diving catch. At the half Jefferson led St. Pius 10-0.
Bowman Horn had a huge interception for the Dragons and brought a much needed boost of energy throughout the Dragon team. The Dragons headed into the fourth quarter leading the Golden Lions 10-0.
Sammy Brown took one to the house for the Dragons early in the fourth quarter to give them a 16-0 lead. Shontez Porter also made his way to the end zone for the Dragons in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons defeated the Golden Lions 23-0 Friday evening at Memorial Stadium. Jefferson will be back in action at Oconee County High School on Friday to take on the Warriors. Coach Noland will be returning back to his old stomping grounds.
“I know the fans will be ready and I know their players will give us their very best effort. It will be a huge challenge for us. As a coach and a player you live to play in big games like this one,” Noland said.
