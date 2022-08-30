The Jefferson Dragon volleyball team defeated North Hall last Thursday evening. The Dragons are now 13-2 on the season and are ranked first in their region.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 1:23 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.