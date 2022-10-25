The Jefferson Dragons recently defeated the Kell Longhorns 3-1 and advanced to the Elite 8 to take on the Locust Grove Wildcats.
The Dragons went to four sets with the Longhorns. Jefferson and Kell were in a constant back and forth battle during the first game, but Jefferson managed to top the Wildcats 25-23.
During the second game the Dragons fell behind the Wildcats and never found their momentum again and lost a tough one 21-25. The Dragons found their rhythm in the third game and outscored Kell 26-24.
In the final set of the match the Dragons found a steady dose of momentum and never gave up. The Dragons were able to pull out a 25-20 victory to advance to the Elite 8.
Jefferson has won the Region Championship for four consecutive years and this will also be the fourth time the Dragons have made an Elite 8 appearance.
Jefferson hosted the Locust Grove Wildcats Oct. 25 in an Elite 8 showdown at the Arena in Jefferson, Georgia.
The Jefferson Dragons defeated the Locust Grove Wildcats 3-2 in an epic performance. The Dragons won the first set with a huge 25-11 victory. Jefferson struggled to get into a rhythm in the second set and lost 25-20 to the Wildcats. The Dragons quickly found a much needed momentum boost and won the third set 25-17. The Dragons fell behind in the fourth set and ended up losing 25-20.
In the winner takes all fifth set the dragons held their foot on the gas and did not let up the entirety of the set and secured a huge 15-10 victorious win. The Dragons are headed to the Final 4 for the third time in program history.
(0) comments
