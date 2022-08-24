The Jefferson volleyball team is currently on a three game win streak. The Dragons are currently 10-2 on the season and remain ranked number one in Area 8 5A. The Dragons will begin region play Sept. 13.
A few notable players are as followed:
Kaytlin Johnson (12 aces, hitting % .352 and 19 digs)
Ava Massingill (23 aces, 118 assists and 27 digs)
Gertie Nazaroff (7 aces and 39 digs )
Helena Kelley (20 aces, 92 assists and 52 digs
Kamdyn Hendrix (13 aces and 67 digs)
Morgan Hicks (hitting % .255)
Jenna Rogers (62 digs)
Amelia Pilgrim (12 blocks and hitting % .140)
Hannah Howard (11 blocks and hitting % .114)
Harlan Ashley (hitting % .357)
Jolie Guenter
