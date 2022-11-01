The Jefferson High School volleyball team fell short to Chattahoochee in the final 4 of the state tournament held at the Jefferson Arena.
The Dragons struggled to find their rhythm but battled it out until the very end.
The Dragons lost the first set 25-14. During the second set both teams fought a back and forth battle and the Dragons came up short 25-21.
The Dragons found their momentum and won the third set 25-22 to gain their confidence back after two back-to-back losses. Unfortunately the Cougars answered back with a 25-22 win in the fourth set to win and head to the State Championship.
The Dragons worked relentlessly all season and won a region title and made it to the Final 4. Jefferson went 31-8 overall on the season and 6-1 in region play.
